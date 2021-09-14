Hershey’s Is Dropping Gingerbread Kit Kats This Winter

Halloween is right around the corner. But, remember, right after you decide to dress up as a life-sized bottle of ranch, we’re cruising into another huge candy season—the holidays. Hershey’s is treating us to its holiday candy plans early this year with a few new and updated products.

The ubiquitous chocolate company is launching 13 new and remixed treats. One of the most exciting new items among them is the Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures. This Gingerbread-flavored bar has the classic crispy wafers we are all too familiar with combined with gingerbread-flavored creme on the outside. Watch out, annual gingerbread house making contest. Kit Kat Gingerbread may steal the show.

Hershey’s is also releasing Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups, featuring peanut brittle-flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter. These treats are also Reese’s first-ever holiday flavor innovation. The chocolate company is also partnering up with Dr. Seuss's The Grinch to offer Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Grinch Foils, which are the same chocolates you grew up with, just wrapped in 10 different Grinch-themed foils. York Peppermint Pattie is getting a bit of a remix with the snowflake-shaped York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes.

These new Hershey’s products are dropping nationwide this fall, setting things up in a lovely way for when sweater season gets more intense.