Hershey's Has New Candy for Your Easter Basket

The confectionary geniuses over at Hershey's are constantly looking for new, innovative ways to zhoosh up already popular candies or come up with new sweet treats. After rolling out a line of adorable and tasty Valentine's Day offerings, the company is setting its sights on Easter.

While it might be a few months away, it's never too early to start thinking about what you might want to Easter Bunny to leave in your basket. Luckily, Hershey's is introducing a slew of new sweets just in time. New flavors and options include Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme, Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Bunnies, and Hershey's 'N' Creme Polka Dot Eggs, and new Whoppers Bunny Tails.

The Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme are Chocolate Kisses with a vanilla frosting center wrapped in adorable plaid foils, while the Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Bunnies and Polka Dot Eggs are the signature flavor of Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme with colorful cookie pieces. Lastly, the Whoppers Bunny Tails are vanilla-flavored creme on the outside with the classic malt on the inside.

You don't need a special occasion to chow down on delicious candies, but it never hurts to have one.