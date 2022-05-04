Hershey's Has a New Popcorn Flavor That Tastes Like Cookies 'n' Creme

Hershey’s newest snack has a little something for both the sweet and salty lover. The brand just dropped Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Popcorn which is now available to fans at both Sam's Club and Walmart stores.

The new snack features popcorn drizzled with white creme and topped with crunchy chocolate cookie bits. Fans can find Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme in an 18-ounce bag at Sam's Club for $6.98 and order bags through Walmart for a whopping $23.99.

If cookies aren't your thing, you can also snag a bag of Reese's Drizzled Popcorn, which is the perfect combination of popcorn with chocolate and peanut butter and comes in a 20-ounce bag for $6.98.