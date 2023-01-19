Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
The new sweets are arriving in stores in time for Valentine's Day.
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Here are the new Valentine's Day candy options for 2023:
- Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups-Shaped Gift Box
- Rolo Creamy Caramels
- Hershey's Milk Chocolate Hearts Bars
"Valentine's Day is the perfect time to celebrate friends and loved ones by showering them with love and their favorite treats to show how much you care," said Brian Jones, senior associate brand manager, Valentine's Day, at The Hershey Company in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We're thrilled to help consumers share their love for others on Valentine's Day through classic products such as Reese's and Rolo, as well as through our new innovations such as Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry."
Not into the romance and heart shaped candy that comes with Valentine's Day? Hershey's new Easter products will fill the egg-shaped hole in your heart. Here's what you can get:
- Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs
- Almond Joy Snack Size
- Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box
- Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs Easter Egg-Shaped Gift Box
- Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk Chocolate XL Bar
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello XL Bar
All of these new candies will be available at retailers nationwide and will be available as seasonal items. To learn more about each treat or get inspired by how to use these candies to make even more festive treats, head to HersheyLand.com.
