Hershey’s New Sundae Kits Are Pantry Staples for all Your Frozen Treats

There are a few ways to approximate an ice cream sundae without having to do the work of collecting each element every time you want a towering ice cream treat. You can buy ice cream chock-full of swirls and mix-ins to begin with, or just top your scoops with whatever’s in the refrigerator and hope for the best. Or you can stay ready so you never have to get ready with Hershey’s Sundae Creations.

As Delish reports, each Sundae Creations kit includes enough add-ons to top 24 sundaes, according to the package instructions, or maybe just one massive super-sundae, according to your whims. Boxes include 8-ounce packs of Reese’s Pieces Minis, 8-ounce packs of Kit Kat bits, and 8-ounce packs of chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, for a total of 24 ounces of candy ready for sprinkling or dousing as you see fit.

Hershey’s Sunday Creations are available at Sam’s Club for about $10. Ice cream is sold separately.