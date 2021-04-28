Hershey's S'mores Kits Come with Reese's, Cookies 'n' Creme & Milk Chocolate Bars

S’mores take many forms—Frappuccino, cereal, and brownie varieties all come to mind—but their classic iteration is the original three ingredient, DIY dessert. Whether you’re melting them in a microwave, whipping a big batch up in the oven, or gathering around a summertime bonfire, the combination of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows slakes sweet teeth and hits a nostalgic note all at once.

And now, you can find all three required ingredients in one place. Hershey’s new s’mores variety kit comes with everything you need to assemble 18 treats, all in one box, including graham crackers, marshmallows, and three types of chocolate bars: milk chocolate, cookies ‘n creme, and Reese’s, according to Delish.

Kits are available on Amazon right now for about $33. Thrillist reached out to Hershey’s for more information, including if and when they’ll be available on store shelves, and we’ll update when we learn more.