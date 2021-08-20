Hershey's 'Vampire' Kisses Bleed Strawberry Creme

If you didn’t catch them in 2020, now’s your chance.

By Janae Price

Published on 8/20/2021 at 12:19 PM

Courtesy of Hershey's

Summer isn’t quite over, but it's decidedly that time of year when big brands act like it is. Pumpkin spice is back, along with many other fall-themed treats. And because Halloween is (kind of?) right around the corner, Hershey’s is restocking shelves with some of its seasonal favorites. One is the Hershey's Kisses Vampire flavor.

The chocolates are a vampy retake on Hershey's Kisses that have lined generations of pillowcases full of halloween candy. The revamped candies are classic milk chocolate on the outside with strawberry-flavored creme on the inside. The idea is that they "bleed" when you bite into them. They're great blood-sucking fun!

Courtesy of Hershey's

Hershey’s introduced a few other new spooky treats alongside Hershey's Vampire last Halloween, including KIT KAT Witch's Brew and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs. The same lineup is back and ready for your sweet fang. Get them before they're gone.

