Hershey's 'Vampire' Kisses Bleed Strawberry Creme

Summer isn’t quite over, but it's decidedly that time of year when big brands act like it is. Pumpkin spice is back, along with many other fall-themed treats. And because Halloween is (kind of?) right around the corner, Hershey’s is restocking shelves with some of its seasonal favorites. One is the Hershey's Kisses Vampire flavor.

The chocolates are a vampy retake on Hershey's Kisses that have lined generations of pillowcases full of halloween candy. The revamped candies are classic milk chocolate on the outside with strawberry-flavored creme on the inside. The idea is that they "bleed" when you bite into them. They're great blood-sucking fun!