Hertz Is Giving Away Free Weekly Home & Car Cleaning Services for a Year

Take the frequency with which you tidy your home and car, multiply it by how good you are at either, carry the one, solve for X, and you still won’t know how truly clean your surroundings are. Sure, everything might appear to be in its place, but only real professionals can expertly search and destroy each dastardly dust bunny lurking in your space. But weekly professional cleaning services are a luxury for most.

Rental car company Hertz, however, is running a sweepstakes to give one winner free weekly home and car cleaning for a year. To enter, hop over to Hertz.com, fork over your name, phone number, and email address (psssst, you can unsubscribe after the contest), forget about it, and be pleasantly surprised if you win.

Aspiring neat freaks can enter any time from January 25 through March 22, and Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members get two chances. Anyone planning a lot of car rentals during the contest period can technically enter up to 30 times, as detailed here. The winner will be selected at random around the end of March: just in time for spring cleaning.