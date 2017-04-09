Watching the World's Longest Line of Dominoes Fall Down Is Extremely Satisfying

Whether it's the roar of falling pieces, or the gradual mix of colors, or just the simple act of destruction, there's always something strangely satisfying about watching a bunch of dominoes fall down. The latest elaborate creation from a professional domino artist on YouTube, however, takes the feeling to the extreme with a new and insanely elaborate domino course that appears to have set a new world record.
Hevesh5, the master domino builder who blew the world away with her enormous spiraling maze of 15,000 dominos last September, is back with a new video (shown above) in which she claims to break the world record for the longest domino line. The massive line of dominos, while less elaborate than some of her previous creations, fills much of a large room with a staggering -- and record-breaking -- 15,524 dominoes. Look closely and you'll see she even incorporated the letters "W" and "R," presumably for "world record," with white dominoes. The previous record was 12,610 dominoes, according to the video's description.
Although it took two days to painstakingly place each domino, it all comes crashing down in little more than five minutes. Five extremely satisfying minutes. Watch and enjoy.
