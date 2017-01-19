News

This Mind-Boggling Domino Course Lasts 5 Goddamn Minutes

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017

Trending

related

Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

related

A Killer Workout You Can Do on Any Set of Stairs

related

Forget the Dollar Slice: Here's Where to Find the Best Regional Pizza Styles in NYC

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

Stuff You'll Like

related

12 Ways to Enjoy San Diego's Perfect Weather (That Aren't a Beach)

related

The Essential San Diego Bars Every Visitor Should Check Out

related

A Visitor's Guide to San Diego's Most Important Beaches

YouTuber Hevesh5 is a domino sorceress. She builds mazes intricate enough to induce a seizure, regularly using tens of thousands of pieces. Sometimes, the domino-labyrinths are beautiful, like this one, which she made last September.

In celebration of her achieving 1 million subscribers, Hevesh5 built one of the craziest domino courses known to mankind. It never ends. You can watch every tiny piece of plastic tumble over with spittle dangling from your lips, because it’s that freakin’ mesmerizing. She set her personal record with the stunt, using 30,000 dominoes -- not to mention a basketball and some plastic cups -- to send your head spinning.

The YouTuber claims more personal records in the video’s description. “I built this domino project entirely by myself. It took 15 days of work (80+ hours total) and fell with no breaks,” she writes. The feat also saw her build her tallest domino tower, and her largest domino field, which is oceanic in size, not to mention wacky as hell. 

You will probably never be as good at anything as Hevesh5 is at building domino courses. She is the Lebron James of domino artists. You, sadly, are probably not the Lebron James of anything. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Dunkin' Donuts Is Giving Away 15,000 Free Cups of Coffee

related

READ MORE
This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

READ MORE
Google Will Show You Live Election Results All Day as Polls Close

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like