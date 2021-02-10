Hi-C Orange Is Finally Coming Back to McDonald's After 4 Years Off the Menu

Say what you will about 2021, but at least we know there's a real one out there trying to bring us joy amidst the ongoing pandemic. McDonald's has ushered in the new year with a bang—namely, by reintroducing old (and very much missed) favorites like its Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce and debuting all-new offerings like new and improved chicken sandwiches.

Now, the golden-arched fast food chain is answering another plea. After facing a barrage of tweets, and yep, even petitions, McDonald's is officially bringing back its beloved Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. Beginning this month, Hi-C Orange is rolling out to locations—with the promise of nationwide availability by this June. If you've really got zero chill (I get it), you can always track the progress and verify when your local Micky D's will be stocked.

"We know fans of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, AKA Hi-C Orange, have been craving the iconic beverage since it rolled off national menus in 2017," McDonald's said in a press release. "To those who have passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years, we’re excited to say we 'C' you."