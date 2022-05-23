Hi-Chew Has 3 New Juicy Flavors for You to Taste

Hi-Chew is shaking things up for fans this summer with the launch of its Infrusions Orchard Mix, which features three new flavors: Juicy Blood Orange, Juicy Peach, and Juicy Strawberry.

The new Infrusions add more juiciness with infused concentrated apple puree and pieces of pectin jelly to mimic true-to-life fruit flavors closely. According to the brand, it is "bringing innovation to the forefront yet again with Infrusions, redefining chewlets to create the juiciest chews yet."

Although the brand is elevating its game with three new flavors and a tweaked recipe, the Japanese candy still has the texture and signature double layer fans know and love. Infrusions Orchard Mix will be available to fans at select retailers nationwide.

See more about Hi-Chew's Infrusions Orchard Mix new flavors below: