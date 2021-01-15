Hidden Valley Just Launched Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Ranch

Our vegan and lactose-challenged friends have been through enough. Imagine a world where eating an entire block of cheese isn't a feasible coping mechanism? *Shudders.* And while, up until now, dairy-free folks have been missing out on one of the greatest culinary wonders (ranch! I'm talking about ranch!), Hidden Valley is changing that.

The condiment maker is unleashing a version of its classic, creamy ranch that caters to everyone—including those with dietary restrictions. This all-new plant-powered recipe is dairy-free, gluten free, and certified vegan.

"We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy Hidden Valley Ranch, regardless of their dietary restrictions," associate director for HVR Nadine Katkhouda said in a press release. "Whether vegan, flexitarian or a meat-lover trying to incorporate more dairy-free foods into your meals, Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch offers creamy, delicious indulgence for all."