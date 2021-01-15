Hidden Valley Just Launched Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Ranch
This one's for you, vegan pals!
Our vegan and lactose-challenged friends have been through enough. Imagine a world where eating an entire block of cheese isn't a feasible coping mechanism? *Shudders.* And while, up until now, dairy-free folks have been missing out on one of the greatest culinary wonders (ranch! I'm talking about ranch!), Hidden Valley is changing that.
The condiment maker is unleashing a version of its classic, creamy ranch that caters to everyone—including those with dietary restrictions. This all-new plant-powered recipe is dairy-free, gluten free, and certified vegan.
"We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy Hidden Valley Ranch, regardless of their dietary restrictions," associate director for HVR Nadine Katkhouda said in a press release. "Whether vegan, flexitarian or a meat-lover trying to incorporate more dairy-free foods into your meals, Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch offers creamy, delicious indulgence for all."
The vegan ranch has made its way to some grocery store dressing aisles, but it'll make its nationwide debut beginning in April 2021. You can get 12-ounce bottles of the zesty dressing for $3.49.
For the real ranch super fans out there, stocking your fridge with a few bottles of the stuff just isn't enough. You should be wearing your love for the condiment, quite literally, on your sleeve. Hidden Valley has got an entire merch shop with everything from sweatshirts and holiday sweaters to a $900 fridge with ranch for life.
