Fill Any Size Containers With Ranch During Hidden Valley's 'Bring Your Own Bottle' Event

Americans may not be able to agree on much these days, but there's still at least one thing that we can rely on to unite us all even in this troubled political climate. We're referring, of course, to ranch dressing. And this weekend, you can fully indulge in the national obsession thanks to Hidden Valley, which is hosting a special "bring your own bottle" event where the ranch slingers will fill up a container of any size with as much ranch dressing it'll hold.
A dream come true for ranch enthusiasts in Sin City, Hidden Valley is celebrating "National Ranch Day" on Sunday, March 10 by setting up a special BYOB outpost in Las Vegas where they'll be filling up empty bottles and containers of any size or shape with the beloved condiment. The only catch is that it's only happening in Las Vegas, and they'll only be filling up containers for an hour, starting at 11am local time.
Hidden Valley promises they'll fill literally any container as long as you can carry it, and even suggests dropping by with a yardstick cup, or for the truly gluttonous, a full-on cooler. Though if you'd like to celebrate Ranch Day but don't want to tote around a vat full of goopy dressing, it might still be worth stopping by the event -- happening outside the New York, New York Hotel & Casino on the Strip -- where they'll also be handing out free pizza, chicken fingers, fries, and other dippable snacks in front of a 24-foot-tall bottle of ranch.
It may be a little last minute to high-tail it to Vegas for the weekend, but who knows, you might still be able to score a decent flight deal. Otherwise, you may just have to wait until the HVR folks bring their ranch kegs back to get your fix of the stuff in bulk.
