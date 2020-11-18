Hidden Valley Is Selling 'Ranch for Life' & a Special Ranch Fridge for $900

The older you get, the more difficult it becomes to craft a Christmas list—especially when all we really want is a COVID-19 vaccine and world peace, but that's neither here nor there. Our moms still, without pause, want know to know what "Santa" should get us. This year, you've got a real answer. A gift that really will keep on giving: "Ranch for Life."

Our pals at Hidden Valley have stocked a merchandise shop full of goods for the holidays, but none of the items are quite as epic as a potential lifetime supply of your favorite condiment. For a cool $900 (sorry "Santa," this one comes with a hefty price tag), you can snag your own HVR fridge and enough ranch products to keep you stocked for life.

Here's how it works: Cough up the cash and you'll score the fridge upfront, along with 25 ranch bottles delivered straight to your doorstep each year from 2021 and 2024 (100 bottles total). And in 2025, you'll score either $600 in cash back or a gift card so you can keep on buying additional ranch bottles, presumably through the rest of your life, which is... questionable. You'll have to be generous with the math to get there. For example, if an 8oz bottle of ranch costs $1, the $600 payment will get you a bottle every month for 50 years.