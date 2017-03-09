Hidden Valley Ranch Is Selling Ranch Dressing Fountains for $100

With all the ranch dressing you dump on your salads, wings, pizza, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal (apparently it kind of works!), having a damn fountain of the stuff in your kitchen may actually sound more practical than insane. If that's the case, then 1) you may be in luck, thanks to a new product from Hidden Valley Ranch and 2) it might to time to rethink you life choices. Keyword: might.

In celebration of National Ranch Dressing Day (yes, that's a thing) this Friday, March 10, Hidden Valley Ranch has launched its first-ever online store, featuring swag like ranch t-shirts, ranch tote bags, jewel encrusted bottles of ranch, and perhaps best of all, a real-life ranch fountain. Humbly dubbed the Hidden Valley Ranch Fountain, it's basically a chocolate fondue fountain, but for ranch dressing. For $100, you get the fountain and a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing, or 12 36oz bottles.