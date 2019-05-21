Hidden Valley Ranch's New Summer Collection Includes This Giant Bottle Pool Float

People who love ranch dressing will go to extreme lengths to get their fix of the creamy condiment, from interrupting political speeches, to threatening waitstaff, and even buying literal kegs full of the stuff for casual home consumption. Now, ranch fiends have a brand new way to broadcast their obsession thanks to Hidden Valley's new line of ranch-themed summer merchandise.
Ranch fanatics may want to free up some room in their beach bag, because Hidden Valley is out with a fresh lineup of summer gear inspired by the eminently dippable tangy white sauce, including an oversized pool float shaped like a classic bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch. It's not the first time Hidden Valley has unleashed a a bunch of unique Ranch-themed products, but this marks its first foray into summer-specific merchandise.
Besides the bottle-shaped pool float, there's a fuzzy HVR beach towel, and a large beach tote. Though, if you're looking to incorporate some ranch-inspired lewks for the season, you also have options. There are men's swim trunks, a one-piece women's bathing suit, and a buttondown decked out in a ranch and pizza pattern.
The collection -- which you can peruse right here -- unfortunately doesn't include any items filled with actual ranch dressing, however there is a water bottle that could conceivably be repurposed into a to-go container for you to take a stash of the stuff to the beach or pool. After all, you never know when a craving might strike.
