Hidden Valley Ranch Just Unleashed 'RanchNog' for the Holidays

There are a lot of reasons to love the holidays, including the focus on food. There are staple items that are essential to celebrating the holiday season, like pumpkin pie, latkes, and, of course, eggnog. While the latter foodstuff is already controversial in some circles, it looks like Hidden Valley is gearing up to make even more waves with it this holiday season.

The dressing brand announced the launch of its new holiday collection, which includes—get ready for it—a limited-edition Holiday RanchNog Kit. Hidden Valley created the bizarre beverage in conjunction with the mixologists from Whiskey and Rosemary, according to a spokesperson. The company claims that RanchNog has all the creaminess of traditional eggnog, plus the tangy, savory, and herb-filled notes of ranch dressing. Hidden Valley's RanchNog Kit comes with everything you need to make the holiday drink, including two glasses and a gold jigger.