High Paid Tech Workers Explain How They Can't Afford Rent in Silicon Valley

In the face of sky-high rents in Silicon Valley, even the exorbitant salaries granted to tech employees can seem like a pittance.

An intriguing article in The Guardian reveals the plight of software engineers and marketing executives who can’t afford to pay rent and raise families near their workplaces. One Twitter employee who makes $160,000 a year says he’s had to “borrow money to make it through the month,” while raising a family in a two bedroom San Francisco home.

Another claims he lived in a two-bedroom Bay Area apartment with 12 other software engineers while paying “$1,100 for a fucking bunk bed and five people in the same room.” And perhaps most perversely, a 41-year-old named Michael, employed by a Silicon Valley networking firm making $700,000 a year, left the area so he and his family could own a home.