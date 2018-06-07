These 15 Companies Have the Most Job Openings Paying Over $100K Right Now

If you're looking for work, it doesn't hurt to look in the cities and states that are actually hiring (things are going really well in Washington, by the way). But it's understandable if you want to do more than pay rent, like save a little money and invest in tasteful furnishings and house plants. If that describes you, it wouldn't hurt to check out a new list of companies hiring for jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. You'll have officially entered that category of Annoyingly Successful, but you'll also be able to impulse buy plane tickets, so it's probably a fair trade.
The folks at the career site Ladders assembled this list of the top 15 companies offering jobs that pay over $100,000 in June. So if you're looking for work that pays well, pay attention.
All you have to do now is figure out how to get one of them to hire you.
Here are the top 15:
15. Cognizant Technology Solutions -- 836 jobs available
14. Northrop Grumman -- 847 jobs available
13. Infosys -- 881 jobs available
12. Wipro Technologies -- 882 jobs available
11. General Dynamics -- 908 jobs available
10. DXC Technology -- 919 jobs available
9. Deloitte Digital -- 922 jobs available
8. CGI Group -- 930 jobs available
7. Science Applications International -- 952 jobs available
6. Facebook -- 998 jobs available
5. J.P. Morgan Chase -- 1,050 jobs available
4. CACI International Inc. -- 1,136 jobs available
3. Spectrum -- 1,142 jobs available
2. Booz Allen Hamilton -- 1,228 jobs available
1. Google -- 1,416 jobs available
With around 76,100 employees total and as one of the most successful companies ever, Google isn't surprising anyone by leading the pack here. It also came in at number 5 in a recent ranking of work-life balance, so this would be quite a job to land. And there are plenty of those jobs, but Ladder also points out that Google receives around 2 million total applications a year. So maybe look to a few other places, like Facebook in sixth place.
It should come as no surprise to you that many of these are based in the tech industry, but not all of them. J.P. Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, made a strong showing in the number five slot. In a similar vein is number nine, Deloitte Digital, which provides audit, consulting, tax and advisory service to 85% of the Fortune 500.
If neither of those industries appeals to you, there are two defense companies on the list: General Dynamics at number 11 and Northrop Grumman at number 14. Our apologies if you were hoping to find something to do with your musical theater degree, but it's never too late to go back to school.
