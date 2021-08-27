New Report Reveals the Highest Paying and Most Promising Jobs

COVID-19 has impacted every industry, not just healthcare, leaving millions of people out of work. Finding new opportunities has been difficult, and job growth is expected to stay low. Still, Smart Asset has found a few industries that offer opportunity, stability, and a sizable paycheck.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, SmartAsset found that nurse practitioner was the number one job for both pay and opportunity. The job landed in the top spot in previous years, but the COVID crisis surely helped it hold its position. Other high-ranking jobs include jobs in STEM fields and management gigs.

Using data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Smart Asset filtered 808 jobs projected to grow 10% or greater over the next decade. It also filtered its search by jobs that brought in salaries of more than $64,240 in 2019. In doing so, it found 40 jobs that look the most promising in terms of both long-term employment and pay.

Smart Asset's top 40 highest paying and most promising jobs are:

Nurse Practitioners

Medical and Health Services Managers

Information Security Analysts

Physician Assistants

Financial Managers

Statisticians

Postsecondary Health Specialties Teachers

Computer and Information Research Scientists

Computer and Information Systems Managers

Computer Network Architects

Nurse Anesthetists

Psychiatrists

Actuaries

Medical Scientists, Except Epidemiologists

Operations Research Analysts

Biochemists and Biophysicists

Postsecondary Business Teachers

Postsecondary Nursing Instructors and Teachers

Film and Video Editors

Speech-Language Pathologists

Network and Computer Systems Administrators

Physical Therapists

Veterinarians

Nurse Midwives

Genetic Counselors

Economists

Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

Occupational Therapists

Management Analysts

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Industrial Engineers

Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

Social and Community Service Managers

Theatrical Performance Makeup Artists

Epidemiologists

Urban and Regional Planners

Audiologists

Agents and Business Managers of Artists, Performers, and Athletes

Microbiologists

Orthotists and Prosthetists

The highest paying job on SmartAsset's list was psychiatrist with a salary average of $220,430. The lowest paying job on the list was market research analysts and marketing specialists with an average salary of $71,570, which isn't exactly peanuts.

Most of the jobs listed aren't ones you can dive into, but if you're in school or looking to go back, you may want to consider getting them.