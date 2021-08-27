New Report Reveals the Highest Paying and Most Promising Jobs
Let's get this bread.
COVID-19 has impacted every industry, not just healthcare, leaving millions of people out of work. Finding new opportunities has been difficult, and job growth is expected to stay low. Still, Smart Asset has found a few industries that offer opportunity, stability, and a sizable paycheck.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, SmartAsset found that nurse practitioner was the number one job for both pay and opportunity. The job landed in the top spot in previous years, but the COVID crisis surely helped it hold its position. Other high-ranking jobs include jobs in STEM fields and management gigs.
Using data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Smart Asset filtered 808 jobs projected to grow 10% or greater over the next decade. It also filtered its search by jobs that brought in salaries of more than $64,240 in 2019. In doing so, it found 40 jobs that look the most promising in terms of both long-term employment and pay.
Smart Asset's top 40 highest paying and most promising jobs are:
- Nurse Practitioners
- Medical and Health Services Managers
- Information Security Analysts
- Physician Assistants
- Financial Managers
- Statisticians
- Postsecondary Health Specialties Teachers
- Computer and Information Research Scientists
- Computer and Information Systems Managers
- Computer Network Architects
- Nurse Anesthetists
- Psychiatrists
- Actuaries
- Medical Scientists, Except Epidemiologists
- Operations Research Analysts
- Biochemists and Biophysicists
- Postsecondary Business Teachers
- Postsecondary Nursing Instructors and Teachers
- Film and Video Editors
- Speech-Language Pathologists
- Network and Computer Systems Administrators
- Physical Therapists
- Veterinarians
- Nurse Midwives
- Genetic Counselors
- Economists
- Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists
- Occupational Therapists
- Management Analysts
- Athletes and Sports Competitors
- Industrial Engineers
- Diagnostic Medical Sonographers
- Social and Community Service Managers
- Theatrical Performance Makeup Artists
- Epidemiologists
- Urban and Regional Planners
- Audiologists
- Agents and Business Managers of Artists, Performers, and Athletes
- Microbiologists
- Orthotists and Prosthetists
The highest paying job on SmartAsset's list was psychiatrist with a salary average of $220,430. The lowest paying job on the list was market research analysts and marketing specialists with an average salary of $71,570, which isn't exactly peanuts.
Most of the jobs listed aren't ones you can dive into, but if you're in school or looking to go back, you may want to consider getting them.