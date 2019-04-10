These Are the Highest-Paying Entry-Level Tech Jobs Right Now

We’re living in the golden age of technology. Everything is constantly evolving, and getting better, and there’s an insane demand for jobs in tech. It’s not an easy field to break into, but it can be rewarding -- especially financially. There are, of course, some tech jobs that pay more than others; particularly, at the entry-level stage.
Comparably, a job market monitoring site, reviewed thousands of employee records in search of the highest paying entry level tech positions, and put together an extensive list for anyone looking for their first job in the industry. In gathering the data, the company poured over thousands of anonymous salary records and analyzed the difference in average salary between genders and various ethnicities in an effort to determine whether there continues to be a disparity in tech.
The top-paying entry level gig in the tech industry was data scientist, a job that requires using statistical analysis tools to dig through data for insights, according to Comparably. For newcomers to the industry, this kind of job pays about $113,254, which is more than enough to live comfortably and put a dent in your student loans if you ask us. On the lower end of the spectrum was a QA analyst, which requires one to test software and websites for issues and pays an impressive $70,383. It’s not quite $100,000, but it’s also not bad for a first job.
These are the highest-paying entry level tech jobs out there, per the report:
1. Data scientist: $113,254
2. Product manager: $106,127
3. Developer: $100,610
4. Mobile developer: $98,317
5. Sales engineer: $90,575
6. DevOps engineer: $89,300
7. UI/UX designer: $84,841
8. Sales rep: $70,622
9. Marketing manager: $70,392
10. QA analyst: $70,383
Comparably found that there was still very much a disparity between pay for men and women. In almost all the top-paying positions, men were paid at least a little more than women in the same positions. Shocking, we know. Male data scientists, for example, were paid $113,887 compared to female data scientists' $110,392. Developer was the only position in which women were paid more, though the increased salary was significantly less than when it was the other way around. Female developers were paid $101,871 to men’s $100,342. The largest pay disparity was visible in sales, where men were paid nearly $10,000 more than women in the same position.
There was a similar rift in pay when it came to ethnicity. Overall, Asians/Pacific Islanders were paid the most, while African Americans in all the highest-paying entry-level tech jobs were paid the least on average. Latinos in tech reported making more than white people in similar roles in at least six of the 10 top-paying jobs, according to the data. Comparably did not provide information on what percentage of people of each of the ethnicities featured were working in tech.
As tech continues to grow, opportunities in the industry are arising all around the country, but where you live could have a huge impact on how much you’re paid in any of the aforementioned positions. Comparably found that while there were plenty of tech jobs in New York, California, and Illinois, people who lived in specific cities -- namely San Francisco and Seattle -- were paid the most in those jobs. Tech workers in the Bay Area were paid the most of any metro area in seven of the top 10 highest-paying jobs, while Seattle took the title in two categories. People in New York made more than tech employees in Los Angeles, but were still far from the top of the list. Just something to consider.
Overall, the data shows that the tech industry has a long way to go. Change starts with more people getting into the industry in the first place, so if you’re thinking about it perhaps it’s time to take the leap. Surely you can find something on this list that you’ll find fulfilling, and the massive salary can’t hurt either.
