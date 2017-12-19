These Are the Highest and Lowest Paying Jobs of 2017

Even though there are other factors when choosing a career or a particular job, the pay matters. Some people value it more highly than others, but it's almost always a factor. It's also endlessly fascinating to see what other people make in their line of work, so data like this is damn fine fodder for cocktail chatter.
GoBankingRates compiled data from Career Cast to get a look at the highest and lowest paying jobs over the course of 2017. Below are the 10 lowest paying jobs, listed with the job's average median pay. Also included is the growth outlook for that career from 2016 to 2026 per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
10. Janitor — $24,190, 10%
9. Recreation Worker — $23,870, 9%
8. Retail Sales Worker — $22,900, 2%
7. Home Health Aide — $21,170, 40%
6. Maid — $21,820, N/A
5. Child Care Worker — $21,170, 7%
4. Bartender — $20,800, 2%
3. Dishwasher — $20,800, N/A
2. Cashier — $20,180, -1%
1. Food Server — $19,630, 14%
Where the Wild Things Grow
It's important to note these wages don't include tips. It makes sense for service industry jobs to be near the top of the list since their tips aren't factored into their pay. GoBanking Rates also notes the wild growth outlook for Home Health Aides is in part because of the number of aging baby boomers in the US.
Here's a look at the top-earning jobs of 2017.
10. Pharmacist — $122,230, 6%
9. Air Traffic Controller — $122,410, 3%
8. Podiatrist — $124,830, 10%
7. Petroleum Engineer — $128,230, 15%
6. Dentist — $153,900, 17%
5. Chief Executive — $181,210, -3%
4. General Practice Physician — $190,490, 16%
3. Psychiatrist — $194,740, 13%
2. Orthodontist — $208,000, 17%
1. Surgeon — $409,665, 17%
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of jobs in medicine listed toward the top. With pay like that, it's no wonder Doogie Howser was able to retire young enough he could take up a career in acting.
