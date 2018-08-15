These Are the Highest Paying Jobs in America This Year

Not everyone can land that dream job as a cat wrangler on a Greek island. So, many people -- 67% of job seekers according to a recent survey -- say that salary is a crucial component of their job search.
According to a new report from Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, you might want to look into being a physician or pharmacy manager. On Wednesday, the site published its annual list of the 25 highest paying jobs in America. (Though, "c-suite level jobs" were excluded.) The list is based on "salary reports shared by employees with these jobs on Glassdoor," and it's organized using each career's median base salary.
Tech jobs occupy 13 of the 25 available slots, up from 11 in the 2017 report. The healthcare industry accounts for five positions, one less than last year, but it also lays claim to the top three places. The report also highlights that eight jobs are new to this year's list, including strategy manager, cloud engineer, and data scientist.
"The fact that employers are paying top dollar for many tech and healthcare jobs reinforces how demand for these valuable skill sets continues to outpace the supply of talent with these expertises," said Amanda Stansell, economic research analyst for Glassdoor. "We know that salary matters a lot to job seekers when determining where to work, but it should not be the only factor to consider. We’ve found that company culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership matter most when it comes to keeping employees satisfied in their jobs long-term."
Take a look below at Glassdoor's full top 25. (The methodology notes that a job had to have received at least 100 salary reports from U.S.-based employees over the last year to be considered for the list.)
1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $195,842
Job Openings, per Glassdoor's listings: 3,038
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $146,412
Job Openings: 2,009
3. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $127,120
Job Openings: 2,534
4. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $115,944
Job Openings: 1,097
5. Corporate Counsel
Median Base Salary: $115,580
Job Openings: 693
6. Software Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $108,879
Job Openings: 1,064
7. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $108,761
Job Openings: 8,616
8. Software Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $107,479
Job Openings: 1,105
9. Nurse Practitioner
Median Base Salary: $106,962
Job Openings: 14,931
10. Software Architect
Median Base Salary: $105,329
Job Openings: 1,130
11. Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $105,260
Job Openings: 4,738
12. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $104,048
Job Openings: 360
13. Plant Manager
Median Base Salary: $103,892
Job Openings: 1,182
14. IT Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,969
Job Openings: 218
15. Solutions Architect
Median Base Salary: $102,160
Job Openings: 5,899
16. Financial Planning and Analysis Manager
Median Base Salary: $102,155
Job Openings: 108
17. Data Architect
Median Base Salary: $101,900
Job Openings: 1,472
18. Strategy Manager
Median Base Salary: $101,754
Job Openings: 2,641
19. Systems Architect
Median Base Salary: $100,984
Job Openings: 1,146
20. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $98,239
Job Openings: 1,876
21. Consulting Manager
Median Base Salary: $97,154
Job Openings: 1,536
22. Attorney
Median Base Salary: $96,678
Job Openings: 903
23. Cloud Engineer
Median Base Salary: $96,449
Job Openings: 1,077
24. Tax Manager
Median Base Salary: $96,175
Job Openings: 3,690
25. Data Scientist
Median Base Salary: $96,116
Job Openings: 4,986
