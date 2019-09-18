These Are the Highest Paying Jobs & Companies in America This Year

Yes, everyone wishes they could get paid to do the things they're passionate about. Some might even take a pay cut for that dream job. However, that's not usually how things work. Though, hopefully, you like your job well enough. Nonetheless, it's unsurprising that pay is a big component of why people take a job. (Also, to pay down their crushing school debt.)
Fortunately, a new report from Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, can help you find the gigs that pay best. Glassdoor suggests if the salary is the only thing that matters to you, you might consider becoming a physician or a pharmacy manager. Those professions sit atop the annual report highlighting the jobs and companies that pay the most based on "salary reports shared by employees with these jobs on Glassdoor." The list is organized by each career's median salary and excludes the top-paying c-suite level gigs.
Many of the jobs listed aren't instantly attainable to everyone, requiring advanced education or years of training and experience. The jobs at the top exemplify that. Tech and healthcare jobs continue to crowd the list this year, earning many times the median US base salary of $53,950, according to Glassdoor. It's a similar result to what Glassdoor found last year.
Below you'll find the highest paying jobs and companies. All salaries are median based on Glassdoor's findings and the number of job openings is equal to the active listings on the company's site on August 26, 2019. However, it's worth remembering that pay isn't everything when it comes to job satisfaction. Glassdoor's own research shows that "pay is not among the leading factors when it comes to long-term employee satisfaction."
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the US
1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $193,415
Number of Job Openings: 3,729
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $144,768
Number of Job Openings: 3,042
3. Dentist
Median Base Salary: $142,478
Number of Job Openings: 3,655
4. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $126,438
Number of Job Openings: 1,884
5. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $122,585
Number of Job Openings: 1,555
6. Corporate Counsel
Median Base Salary: $117,588
Number of Job Openings: 907
7. Software Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $114,163
Number of Job Openings: 1,641
8. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $113,855
Number of Job Openings: 11,008
9. Corporate Controller
Median Base Salary: $113,368
Number of Job Openings: 299
10. Software Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $109,809
Number of Job Openings: 1,663
Top 10 Highest Paying Companies in the US
1. Palo Alto Networks
Median Total Salary: $170,929
2. NVIDIA
Median Total Salary: $170,068
3. Twitter
Median Total Salary: $162,852
4. Gilead Sciences
Median Total Salary: $162,210
5. Google
Median Total Salary: $161,254
6. VMware
Median Total Salary: $158,063
7. LinkedIn
Median Total Salary: $157,402
8. Facebook
Median Total Salary: $152,962
9. Salesforce
Median Total Salary: $150,379
10. Microsoft
Median Total Salary: $148,068
See the top 25 in both categories in Glassdoor's full list.
