Here Are the 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in America for 2017

03/08/2017
shutterstock.com

Although you can certainly try, chances are you won't actually land your dream job of traveling around the world and drinking beer any time soon. But as a new report from Glassdoor reveals, there are plenty of careers out there that promise what's perhaps the next best thing: tons of cash. If you're into that kind of thing. 

The jobs and recruiting site released its annual ranking of the 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America on Wednesday, detailing each job’s median annual base salary and the number of current openings on the job market. As with previous years, jobs in the tech and medical industries dominate the list with 11 jobs in the tech field alone, such as Applications Development Manager ($112,045), Software Engineering Manager ($109,350), and IT Architect ($105,303). The No. 1 job, however, comes from the medical industry and isn't all that surprising: Physician ($187,876). Meanwhile, the seventh highest paying job, Physician Assistant ($112,529), has the most openings with 13,547 positions, according to the report.

Glassdoor published an extensive report on the findings, but we've got the full ranking right here (below). Prepare to see lots of job titles with the word "architecture" in them that have nothing to do with physical architecture. Fancy.

25. Attorney

Median Base Salary: $94,695
Number of Job Openings: 1,010

24. Nuclear Engineer

Median Base Salary: $94,852
Number of Job Openings: 155

23. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager

Median Base Salary: $94,862
Number of Job Openings: 501

22. ​Scrum Master

Median Base Salary: $95,167
Number of Job Openings: 2,072

21. Plant Manager

Median Base Salary: $97,189
Number of Job Openings: 1,286

20. Systems Architect

Median Base Salary: $97,873
Number of Job Openings: 1,167

19. ​UX Manager

Median Base Salary: $98,353
Number of Job Openings: 263

18. IT Program Manager

Median Base Salary: $98,883
Number of Job Openings: 250

17. Actuary

Median Base Salary: $99,507
Number of Job Openings: 463

16. ​Data Architect

Median Base Salary: $102,091
Number of Job Openings: 1,438

15. Solutions Architect

Median Base Salary: $102,678
Number of Job Openings: 4,174

14. Nurse Practitioner

Median Base Salary: $104,144
Number of Job Openings: 12,566

13. Software Architect

Median Base Salary: $104,754
Number of Job Openings: 1,147

12. IT Architect

Median Base Salary: $105,303
Number of Job Openings: 250

11. Software Engineering Manager

Median Base Salary: $109,350
Number of Job Openings: 1,011

10. Corporate Controller

Median Base Salary: $110,855
Number of Job Openings: 259

9. ​R&D Manager

Median Base Salary: $111,905
Number of Job Openings: 185

8. ​Applications Development Manager

Median Base Salary: $112,045
Number of Job Openings: 516

7. Physician Assistant

Median Base Salary: $112,529
Number of Job Openings: 13,547

6. ​Enterprise Architect

Median Base Salary: $112,560
Number of Job Openings: 1,320

5. Pharmacist

Median Base Salary: $125,847
Number of Job Openings: 5,496

4. Medical Science Liaison

Median Base Salary: $132,842
Number of Job Openings: 391

3. Patent Attorney

Median Base Salary: $139,272
Number of Job Openings: 525

2. Pharmacy Manager

Median Base Salary: $149,064
Number of Job Openings: 2,370

1. Physician

Median Base Salary: $187,876
Number of Job Openings: 7,770

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

