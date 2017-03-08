Here Are the 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in America for 2017

Although you can certainly try, chances are you won't actually land your dream job of traveling around the world and drinking beer any time soon. But as a new report from Glassdoor reveals, there are plenty of careers out there that promise what's perhaps the next best thing: tons of cash. If you're into that kind of thing.

The jobs and recruiting site released its annual ranking of the 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America on Wednesday, detailing each job’s median annual base salary and the number of current openings on the job market. As with previous years, jobs in the tech and medical industries dominate the list with 11 jobs in the tech field alone, such as Applications Development Manager ($112,045), Software Engineering Manager ($109,350), and IT Architect ($105,303). The No. 1 job, however, comes from the medical industry and isn't all that surprising: Physician ($187,876). Meanwhile, the seventh highest paying job, Physician Assistant ($112,529), has the most openings with 13,547 positions, according to the report.