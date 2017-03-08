Here Are the 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in America for 2017

Although you can certainly try, chances are you won't actually land your dream job of traveling around the world and drinking beer any time soon. But as a new report from Glassdoor reveals, there are plenty of careers out there that promise what's perhaps the next best thing: tons of cash. If you're into that kind of thing.
The jobs and recruiting site released its annual ranking of the 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America on Wednesday, detailing each job’s median annual base salary and the number of current openings on the job market. As with previous years, jobs in the tech and medical industries dominate the list with 11 jobs in the tech field alone, such as Applications Development Manager ($112,045), Software Engineering Manager ($109,350), and IT Architect ($105,303). The No. 1 job, however, comes from the medical industry and isn't all that surprising: Physician ($187,876). Meanwhile, the seventh highest paying job, Physician Assistant ($112,529), has the most openings with 13,547 positions, according to the report.
Glassdoor published an extensive report on the findings, but we've got the full ranking right here (below). Prepare to see lots of job titles with the word "architecture" in them that have nothing to do with physical architecture. Fancy.
25. Attorney
Median Base Salary: $94,695
Number of Job Openings: 1,010
24. Nuclear Engineer
Median Base Salary: $94,852
Number of Job Openings: 155
23. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager
Median Base Salary: $94,862
Number of Job Openings: 501
22. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $95,167
Number of Job Openings: 2,072
21. Plant Manager
Median Base Salary: $97,189
Number of Job Openings: 1,286
20. Systems Architect
Median Base Salary: $97,873
Number of Job Openings: 1,167
19. UX Manager
Median Base Salary: $98,353
Number of Job Openings: 263
18. IT Program Manager
Median Base Salary: $98,883
Number of Job Openings: 250
17. Actuary
Median Base Salary: $99,507
Number of Job Openings: 463
16. Data Architect
Median Base Salary: $102,091
Number of Job Openings: 1,438
15. Solutions Architect
Median Base Salary: $102,678
Number of Job Openings: 4,174
14. Nurse Practitioner
Median Base Salary: $104,144
Number of Job Openings: 12,566
13. Software Architect
Median Base Salary: $104,754
Number of Job Openings: 1,147
12. IT Architect
Median Base Salary: $105,303
Number of Job Openings: 250
11. Software Engineering Manager
Median Base Salary: $109,350
Number of Job Openings: 1,011
10. Corporate Controller
Median Base Salary: $110,855
Number of Job Openings: 259
9. R&D Manager
Median Base Salary: $111,905
Number of Job Openings: 185
8. Applications Development Manager
Median Base Salary: $112,045
Number of Job Openings: 516
7. Physician Assistant
Median Base Salary: $112,529
Number of Job Openings: 13,547
6. Enterprise Architect
Median Base Salary: $112,560
Number of Job Openings: 1,320
5. Pharmacist
Median Base Salary: $125,847
Number of Job Openings: 5,496
4. Medical Science Liaison
Median Base Salary: $132,842
Number of Job Openings: 391
3. Patent Attorney
Median Base Salary: $139,272
Number of Job Openings: 525
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median Base Salary: $149,064
Number of Job Openings: 2,370
1. Physician
Median Base Salary: $187,876
Number of Job Openings: 7,770
