News

The Presidential Debate As a 'Dirty Dancing' Duet Performance Is Just Perfect

By Published On 10/11/2016 By Published On 10/11/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Regardless of your politics, the ugly showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at Sunday night's presidential debate was difficult to watch -- except, of course, for that part with Ken Bone. Several parody videos, though, are making the political spectacle slightly less painful, and a hilarious video that transforms the debate into a musical duet could very well be the best one.

In real life, the two candidates exchanged cold personal attacks throughout the debate, but in a new video trending on YouTube, Clinton and Trump sing lyrics from the hit Dirty Dancing song, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Thanks to some skillful video editing of clips from the debate, the candidates' lips almost perfectly match the song lyrics and, well, it will make you cry laughing. It's a goddamn triumph. You can try not to watch it five times in a row, but you'll probably fail.

Now, if only the actual debates could include a brief a duet musical performance... Perhaps the election would be slightly easier to live through.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and literally cried laughing when he first watched this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
McDonald's New Cheeseburger Has Hash Browns and Bacon on It

related

READ MORE
NBA Player's Overconfidence Provides the Perfect Meme to End 2016

related

READ MORE
This Creepy As Hell Ghost Has Eyes That Follow You Everywhere

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like