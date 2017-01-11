The Presidential Debate As a 'Dirty Dancing' Duet Performance Is Just Perfect

Regardless of your politics, the ugly showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at Sunday night's presidential debate was difficult to watch -- except, of course, for that part with Ken Bone. Several parody videos, though, are making the political spectacle slightly less painful, and a hilarious video that transforms the debate into a musical duet could very well be the best one.

In real life, the two candidates exchanged cold personal attacks throughout the debate, but in a new video trending on YouTube, Clinton and Trump sing lyrics from the hit Dirty Dancing song, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Thanks to some skillful video editing of clips from the debate, the candidates' lips almost perfectly match the song lyrics and, well, it will make you cry laughing. It's a goddamn triumph. You can try not to watch it five times in a row, but you'll probably fail.