Hillary Clinton Tells Absurd Stories in a Hilarious New 'Bad Lip Reading'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton got the full Bad Lip Reading treatment on Wednesday, and it’s just as hilariously ridiculous as you’d expect from the YouTube channel. The new video, titled "Hillary Stories," shows the 2016 presidential candidate telling bizarre stories that barely make sense, though it’s unclear why we’re just getting the cheeky dub job now. You know, considering the state of things.
If you're new to the channel, the series creates absurd voiceovers based on a bad lip reading of what people in the video are saying. The results verge on free association and barely come together in a cogent narrative. It is at its best when sending up politicians and political events like presidential debates, Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, or the summit between Donald Trump and North Korean autocrat Kim Jong Un. (Though, the NFL and royal wedding Bad Lip Reading videos were pretty great as well.)
Clinton's stories include such classic yarns as the time the Clintons bought a bag of locusts and Bill farted all the way home, how Hillary switched from carrying a fork to a spoon, and, uh, Hillary's Tinder exploits. You know, the kind of stories that would have gotten a good chuckle at the United Nations in another (better) timeline.
Watch the entire video above... and be thankful none of it is real. But also, be thankful for the brief break from reality.
