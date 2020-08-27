The Incredible History of Benihana

Dining out isn’t usually an interactive experience. At hibachi restaurants, though, it is and people -- especially Americans -- love it. Teppanyaki cooking, or cooking western-influenced food on massive iron griddles, has been around for more than 70 years and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. This style of cooking has an interesting and somewhat surprising history.

Japanese chef Shigeji Fujioka first developed teppanyaki in 1945. It’s not popular locally, but American tourists eat it up. Between the familiarity of the flavors and the chef cooking in front of them, the experience is unlike any they’ve had before. It’s the little things.

Around the same time, Yunosuke Aoki who, fun fact, is the descendent of a samurai, opens a coffee shop with his wife Katsu. He names it Benihana after a red flower he found in the rubble in war-torn Tokyo. The coffee shop is a hit, but this Benihana isn’t the Benihana we know today.

The Aokis give birth to a son amid their success and name him Hiroaki. Growing up, Hiroaki dreamed of being rich and famous. Spoiler alert: he does, eventually, become rich and famous, just not in the way he thought he would.

In the late 1950s, Hiroaki dreams of becoming a rock star. He plays bass in a band called the Rowdy Sounds, but quickly gives up on that dream. You see, Hiroaki isn’t great at playing bass. He’s really good at wrestling though, so he starts doing that through his high school and everything’s coming up Hiroaki.

He qualifies for the Olympics in 1960 and moves to the US to attend Springfield College, where he continues to wrestle and kick ass. While studying there, he decides it’s time for a name change: Hiroaki is Rocky now. Yes, like Balboa. Was that intentional? We don’t know.

After college, in 1963, Rocky starts studying up on restaurant management. He earns some extra cash by driving a Mister Softee truck around Harlem. He sells ice cream, obviously, but adds a little twist: Rocky adds tiny Japanese umbrellas on each ice cream. He’s able to save up $10,000 and decides it’s time to open up a restaurant of his own, just like his mom and dad before him.

His dad floats him a loan for the rest of the money to open his restaurant and gives him a little advice. Rocky’s dad tells him to turn teppanyaki cooking into an American spectacle. They loved it in Japan, why wouldn’t they love it in America? Rocky tasks each of his chefs with putting on a show: prepare each table’s meal in front of them on an iron griddle, throw in a few knife tricks, toss shrimp around, make onion volcanos. Keep the people on their toes.

Rocky’s restaurant, which he calls Benihana in honor of his dad’s place, opens in 1964. Initially, no one cares. Trust me, I’m as shocked as you are. But things turn around in 1965 after Benihana receives a rave review from the New York Herald Tribune’s own Clementine Paddleford. This generates major buzz -- even famous people start popping in. Muhammad Ali and The Beatles were big Benihana fans, apparently.

By the early 1970s, Rocky’s a star in the restaurant world and he’s ready to expand his empire. He opens more Benihanas and a disco/French restaurant called Club Genesis. Club Genesis has a reputation for being something like a Studio 54, complete with sex, drugs, and backgammon. The club isn’t as popular as Benihana and closes after only a year, but Rocky’s committed to keeping the name alive so he releases a soft-core porn by the same name. As one does.

There are 50 Benihanas in America as of the early ‘80s. The restaurant also releases a line of frozen dinners for folks who don’t want to go out or cook. In the meantime, Rocky is still living his rock star fantasy. He creates a Miss Benihana beauty pageant, wins a backgammon world title, breaks the world record for longest hot air balloon flight, races cars in Europe, nearly dies riding a speedboat under the Golden Gate Bridge, and drives cross-country in a jacuzzi in his stretch Rolls Royce.

In short, he accomplishes more in these few years than most of us have in our entire lives and, presumably, has a lot of fun doing it. Oh, one more thing: while doing all of this, Rocky fathers seven children, including two you may know: actress Devon Aoki and DJ Steve Aoki. Yep, Steve Aoki’s dad is the guy behind Benihana.

OK, back to the history: In the ‘90s, Benihana grows in popularity. It also inspires dozens of other teppanyaki chain restaurants to open up across the country. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? Rocky’s reign comes to an abrupt end when he pleads guilty to insider trading in 1999 and has to give up control of the company.

Rocky died at 69 in 2008. His passing ignites a nasty battle between his wife and kids over his estate, which is too much to really get into. Just know that it was ugly.

His legacy lives on after his death, not only through his two famous children. In 2013, Rocky appeared as a character in The Wolf of Wall Street, which he probably would have loved. Oh, and Benihana is still, to this day, incredibly popular, so there’s that.

Who would have thought a wild guy who just wanted to party would be the guy behind Benihana? Rocky may no longer be here to witness the restaurant’s success, but we’re sure he’s partying it up wherever he is and reveling in Benihana’s popularity.