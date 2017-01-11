H&M's New Pizza Costume Is Cheap and Great, Just Like Pizza

With massive cultural events this year like the Olympics, Pokémon Go, and the presidential election, it's safe to say you'll see Phelps Face, Pikachu, and Ken Bone costumes this Halloween. And while you may be tempted to bring the scary clown epidemic to your office Halloween party, H&M just started selling a pizza slice costume and, well, it's damn near impossible not to want one.

Look, you already eat more pizza every week than you probably care to admit, so you might as well look like the cheesy, greasy, saucy stuff, right? It's the least you can do to honor the world's most perfect food.