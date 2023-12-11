You Can Now Step Inside an Actual Hobbit Hole from 'Lord of the Rings'

Photo courtesy of Hobbiton Movie Set Photo courtesy of Hobbiton Movie Set

Your dreams of becoming part of the cast of the iconic The Lord of the Rings movies are finally becoming reality—well, sort of. Beginning December 1, Hobbiton Movie Set—the iconic and social media-famous New Zealand attraction inspired by the movies—inaugurated a new visitor experience that aims to make you feel like you're living life through a Hobbit's eyes. Dubbed Bagshot Row, the new development brings visitors directly inside the Hobbit Hole, allowing them to really see what it would be like to live in Middle-earth. And before you ask, yes, the Hobbit Hole you'll tour is the real deal, since Hobbiton Movie Set features 44 Hobbit Holes that were left behind from filming.

"For two decades, we've welcomed millions of passionate visitors to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone ventured beyond the door of a Hobbit Hole like this," Hobbiton Movie Set CEO Russell Alexander said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "This extraordinary addition will fulfill a long-held dream for Hobbiton Movie Set and visitors alike, promising to immerse fans into the humble home of a Hobbit for the first time." The entire experience was imagined and envisioned from a hobbit's perspective. Inside the Hobbit Hole, heights are reflective of hobbits' signature stature, and every room is differently themed. Upon entering, guests will discover a hobbit family's bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, and dining room, which is equipped with a stocked pantry and even a very welcoming crackling fireplace—and it will feel like living through the movies! Visits to the new Hobbit Hole are now part of every tour at Hobbiton Movie Set, as every guest will have the opportunity to wander through the iconic hillside house. And if you're worried about timing, don't fret—every tour length has been extended to allow enough time at the Hobbit Hole. For more information and to book your tour, you can visit the Hobbiton Movie Set website.

