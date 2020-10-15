The Prize for This Photo Contest Is a 2-Week Road Trip in a ‘Whiskey Van’

The prize for Monster Children magazine’s annual photo contest is a temp job. But it’s nice work if you can get it.

The magazine has teamed up with booze brand Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock and Rye to create a convoluted reward for whomever takes the best photo in the contest’s travel category, we first spied in Travel & Leisure.

“The U.S.-based winner will receive a two-week contract position as the whiskey brand’s chief of discovery, exploring key destinations in the brand’s 'Whiskey Van' -- a 1978 Chevy G20 that’s been fully customized with a walnut bar, leather bench seating, orange tufted paneling, and sound system, making it ideal for a road trip,” the magazine reported.

After meeting with the company’s marketing team in California, the briefly-appointed chief of discovery will embark on a two week road trip around Arizona, California, and New Mexico, presumably fulfilling whatever whimsical destiny the company planned for them.

“During the journey, they’ll curate city guides for each destination, including suggested activities, hotels, bars, restaurants, and more, which will be hosted on a dedicated landing page on the company’s website,” according to a statement from Hochstadter’s. “The itineraries will be supplemented with images of their excursions, which will be available on both the website and the brand’s social channels so users can engage and offer their own recommendations. Following the two-week period, the Chief of Discovery will have the opportunity to work with Slow & Low on additional travel content projects throughout 2021.”

The winner will also be appointed with some fun money and be allowed to bring a plus-one.

Keen-eyed aspiring influencers can submit their photos here until October 31. You must be 21 or over with a valid driver's license to collect the prize.