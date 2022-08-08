'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Getting Its Very Own Cereal from Kellogg's

On September 30, Hocus Pocus 2 will begin streaming on Disney+. To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Kellogg's teamed up with Disney to release a very special Hocus Pocus 2-themed cereal to round out the experience.

"Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years,” said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate the spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."

The cereal will contain mixed berry flavors (called Berry Brew), made with purple, orange, and yellow star-shaped pieces of cereal, topped with flecks of purple and green colors. It will be like looking into a bowl made by the magic of the Sanderson Sisters themselves.

The cereal will be available for a limited time at stores across the country starting in August. The 7.7-ounce box will retail for about $4.29, and a 12-ounce box will go for $5.29.