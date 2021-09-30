Carvel Is Offering 3 Limited-Edition Shakes Inspired by 'Hocus Pocus'

Some people, like Andy Williams, say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But I firmly believe that it's Halloween and the month of October that brings the real magic. For starters, Freeform (née ABC Family) puts on 31 Nights of Halloween, which features a wholesomely spooky movie lineup.

Carvel Ice Cream recognizes the importance of 31 Nights of Halloween, particularly the cult classic and Spirit Halloween's biggest costume inspiration, Hocus Pocus. Available now through October 31, the ice cream company is offering three limited-edition shakes inspired by the film and its witchy Sanderson sisters.

The shakes are served in special 31 Nights of Halloween x Hocus Pocus cups, along with special spoons that each have one of the witches' faces on them and are made of a corresponding mixture to match:

Sarah's Chilling Churro Shake is a mixture of Carvel's Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

is a mixture of Carvel's Churro Crunchies and cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream topped with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles. Winnie's Glorious Cake Batter Shake has cake batter ice cream topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

has cake batter ice cream topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles. Mary's Divine Cookies & Cream Shake is a mix of cookies and cream pieces and vanilla soft serve topped with violet sprinkles.

"Much like enjoying a Carvel ice cream treat, watching Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' and Disney's Hocus Pocus delivers a true sense of nostalgia and traditions," said Director of Marketing at Carvel Delia Wong in a press release.

You'll be able to purchase the shakes at participating Carvel shoppes and through food delivery apps.