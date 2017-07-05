KFC Gave Hodor from 'Game of Thrones' a Job in This New Parody

Hodor, played by the awesomely musical Kristian Nairn, is one of the most tragic characters on Game of Thrones. We won't say why just in case you're not totally caught up on the show's events from last season, because spoiling the character's biggest moment feels slimy given the circumstances of the scene, but that hasn't stopped KFC from capitalizing on the love for the character by releasing a new ad parodying that pivotal scene.
The commercial's set up is simple. Nairn, fresh off his Thrones stint, has now found new employment behind the counter at a KFC. One customer asks him for "chicken with fries." And then another, and another, and another. The flood of patrons makes Nairn visibly uncomfortable until he starts repeating the orders as "chicken over rice" when -- lo and behold -- you can actually order that at KFC in the United Kingdom, and one customer did. (You can't get the chicken over rice in the US, by the way, but maybe that's for the best.)
It's a not a terrible parody, if a bit of a on-the-nose to anyone familiar with Hodor's story. At the very least it whet my appetite for Game of Thrones season 7.
