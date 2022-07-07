This Airplane Flew 14 Hours with a Hole in the Side of It

There aren't really any good things that can be wrong with an airplane mid-flight, but finding out that there is a hole in the plane has to be one of the worst things to learn. Fortunately, the passengers on an Emirates Airbus A380 flying the 14 hours from Dubai to Brisbane didn't learn about the hole in their vessel until they safely landed at their destination. Still.

According to CNN, as the travelers were disembarking, they noticed what seemed to be a giant hole in the plane. People didn't take long to share the images on social media, confirming a sizable hole in the aircraft. During the flight, some passengers reportedly noticed that something was wrong. One passenger wrote on Twitter that there was a moment that "was absolutely terrifying at first and the cabin crew knew something serious may have happened—were immediately in contact with the cockpit."