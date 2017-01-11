This Holiday Food Segment Went Horribly Wrong on Live TV

While many people turn to cooking delicious comfort foods or baking as a practical distraction from holiday stress, it can be easy to crack under the pressure of having to bring a side dish to a family gathering when you're already busy with work, travel, and last-minute shopping. Well, at least that's what happened to a TV news host, who recently shared her attempt at a holiday recipe with her coworkers on live TV. And, uh, let's just say it doesn't go very well.

During a recent holiday food segment, Leslie Horton of Global News Calgary in Canada, said she didn't want to make anything for the holidays, but ultimately gave into pressure from her family by making a simple artichoke dip. Horton admits that "something went terribly wrong" in preparing the sludgy concoction, but that doesn't stop her from spooning it onto some crackers for her fellow hosts to sample while on the air. Their reactions -- even before they eat the stuff -- are, well, understandable. Oh, and priceless.