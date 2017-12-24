All the Return Policies You Need to Know for After Christmas

The holidays can be a complicated time for your conscience. Gift-giving is a nice idea, but unless you're sending out Amazon URLs, your loved ones are bound to miss the mark from time to time. This can make you feel ungrateful, or even like a real jerk. But remember, your rejection of those symbols of love doesn't mean you're spoiled; it just means you have refined taste.
Now that we've empowered you to trade in that garish set of wine glasses for the minimalist blender of your dreams, how do you even go about it? Well, we broke down the process step-by-step for a bunch of major retailers. That's our gift to you.
Walmart
Most items at Walmart have a 90-day return policy. For purchases with a smaller time frame, return periods will take December 26 as their start date, so 15-day items can be returned as late as January 10 and 30-day items are OK until January 25. Most items should be returnable with or without a receipt. Just take the item to the customer service desk with all original packaging and accessories. For a full list of return policies by department, head here.
Best Buy
Purchases made between October 29 through December 30 can be returned as late as January 14. The exceptions to this are cell phones, devices that can be activated, and AppleCare monthly plans, which all must be returned 14 days from the original purchase. Bring the original receipt, gift receipt, or packing slip to receive in-store credit.
Target
Most items have a 90-day return window, so you'll be able to return the gift as your aunt wasn't doing her Christmas shopping in early fall. You won't necessarily need a receipt as long as the package is unopened and the product is undamaged. It is possible to be turned out down without a receipt though, so your best bet will be to show up with one if you can.
Amazon
Generally, new and unopened items must be returned within 30 days of delivery, but during the holidays you'll automatically have until January 31. Just head to the Online Returns Center and select Return a Gift. Then search via your gift's Order ID, located on the left side of the packing slip. If you don't have a packing slip, contact Amazon and they may be able to locate the order in another way. You'll then receive instructions for how to ship the gift back. Once the gift is returned, a gift card will be added to the account you accessed the Online Returns Center with.
Apple
Apple has a general 14-day return policy, but for the holidays anything purchased between November 15 and December 25 can be returned or exchanged until January 8. The gift can be open, but you should include all cords, adapters, manuals, etc. in the original packaging. You won't be able to return opened software, electronic software downloads from the App Store, software upgrades, Apple Store gift cards, Apple Developer products, or print products. If you're returning a gift, you'll get a gift card for the amount of the item or an exchange for something in the store. To return something online, head to the Account tab on Apple's website and click Gift Return under Returns for instructions on how to ship the purchase back to Apple and receive an email gift card.
Kohl's
Returns can be made for over a year at Kohl's, but note that for the holidays, premium electronics purchased between November 1 and December 25 have to be returned by January 31 with original packaging and a valid receipt or account look-up. Without a gift receipt, you'll get a full exchange of merchandise credit. With an original receipt, you'll be eligible for a refund or an exchange.
Macy’s
Returns can be made up to 180 days from purchase. If you have a receipt or return label, you'll get a refund in store credit, but even if you don't have proof of purchase, you should get store credit for the item's lowest selling price within the last 180 days.
