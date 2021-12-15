Holiday Returns Could Look Much Different This Year

After all of the shopping, gifting, and unwrapping is done, the ill-fitting sweater, unwanted blender, and oops-we-already-have-that mug heater will be left in the wreckage. To make sure your hard-earned money isn't lost, you'll hurriedly box up the goods and mail them back to the seller.

You're not alone. According to Shopify, December, January, and February are the biggest return months of the year. And this year, retailers are anticipating one of the largest return seasons ever. But, with supply chain issues backing up deliveries and slowing down shipping times, these standard returns could end up costing companies even more than usual.

NBC News reports via Optoro, a company that provides returns logistics services to retailers, that $120 billion of merchandise is expected to be returned between Thanksgiving 2021 and January 2022. There is precedent for concern as well. In 2020, online returns doubled compared to 2019, according to the National Retail Federation.

"Last year, we saw an increase in returns of online purchases as the pandemic forced more consumers to shop online," said Mark Mathews, NRF's vice president of research development and industry analysis, in a press release. "Retailers view the return process as an opportunity to further engage with customers, as it provides additional points of contact for retailers to enhance the overall consumer experience."

Adobe predicts that online holiday purchases will increase by about 10% this year, amounting to about $209 billion in sales. Some retailers have extended their return policies to mitigate a rush of returns.

"With more people shopping online than ever before, we want to ensure we deliver a seamless shopping experience, which includes the added convenience of free returns," Shivi Shankaran, Saks Off 5th chief operating officer, told Morning Brew.

Other retailers are trying to reduce the number of reasons shoppers return items altogether. In a Shopify study, 52% of returns related to the items being the wrong size. Gap Inc. uses technology created by Drapr, which gives shoppers a better sense of how the clothing will fit before they buy it. And other companies are offering customers the opportunity to return their online purchases in their local stores. The PayPal-owned Happy Returns now offers customers of certain stores the option to return items to retailer centers like Staples, simplifying the return process and reducing the number of individual packages sent out.

Each year, returns by US shoppers generate roughly 15 million tonnes of carbon emissions. This year, that number could be higher. And while holiday returns are an inevitable part of life, making more calculated purchases this year could help you avoid the pandemic-induced supply chain-crisis-returns-nightmare awaiting shoppers and retailers this season.