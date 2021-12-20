Now You Can Make Your Own Red Lobster Seafood Platter at Home

Tis’ the season to get creative with your appetizers, and for the truly adventurous, that can mean your very own spectacular seafood spread, supplied by Red Lobster.

At redlobster.com, you can select from various party platters, from the Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Platter to the Bar Harbor Lobster Bake. You can also add extras to all of the options, like Garlic Shrimp Skewers, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops, Snow Crab Legs, and obviously, Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Everything in the platters comes individually wrapped so that you can freestyle the composition of your “Sea-cuterie” to your heart’s content. If you really want to get into the holiday spirit, Red Lobster even has instructions on how to create your very own “Sea-cuterwreath” on its website. It’s like a holiday wreath but made up of things from the sea.

These options are available to be ordered online and picked up from your local Red Lobster. So go ahead and serve up an impeccable, decorative display of seafood treats for all of your holiday dining needs.