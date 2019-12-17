Here's When You Need to Place Orders to Get a Delivery By Christmas

That nagging feeling in the back of your mind? That's an internal reminder that you still need to buy some presents. It's getting constantly louder because you're running out of time.
Shopping online at the holidays is great because you can avoid the chaos of stores. However, if you get too far behind, you're going to be stuck going to a store. But how late is too late to place your order online? Glad you asked, because RetailMeNot has collected the holiday shipping deadlines for tons of the most popular stores. Here's when you need to place your order to ensure that your package arrives in time for Christmas. (Of course, that's according to the store, but lots of things can happen that will delay your package. So, stop wasting time.)
Standard Holiday Shipping Deadlines & Requirements
As the dates in this section expire, check the next section for expedited options to get your packages before Christmas.
Amazon
Order by December 14 for standing shipping. You'll get free shipping on all orders over the holidays.
Apple
Order by December 20 and get free two-day shipping.
AT&T
Order by December 17. You'll get free standard shipping on all orders and free express shipping for select products.
Banana Republic
Order before 11:59pm EST on December 18 for free delivery by December 21.
Best Buy
You'll get free standard shipping over the holidays and will get it in time if you order by December 20 at 10:30am CST.
Bloomingdale's
Order by December 12.
Cabela's
Order by 4pm EST on December 20. You'll get free two-day shipping via FedEx with any order over $50.
Cole Haan
Order by December 12.
Crate and Barrel
Order by December 14. There is no option for free shipping.
Dell
Order by 3pm EST on December 14 and your order will come with free standard shipping.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Order by December 10 and get free shipping on purchases over $25.
shopDisney
Order by December 14, and you'll get free shipping on purchases over $150.
Eddie Bauer
Order by December 17 at 12pm EST.
Express
Orders must be placed by December 14.
GameStop
Place your order by December 13. Free shipping will vary based on what's in your cart.
Gap
Order by December 14. Free shipping is available on purchases over $50.
Guess
Place your order by December 14.
Guitar Center
Order by 5pm EST on December 18. You'll get free shipping on orders of at least $25.
H&M
Orders have to be in by December 13 to have your package(s) arrive on time.
Home Depot
It's an early deadline here. Order by December 11.
J.Crew
Order before 11:59pm EST on December 15.
JCPenney
Orders must be placed by December 19. Free shipping is available on purchases of at least $99.
Kate Spade
The ground shipping deadline is 11pm EST on December 19.
Kmart
You'll get free shipping on orders of at least $59, and it will arrive on time if you place the order by 11:59pm CST on December 16.
Lands' End
Place your order by December 19.
LEGO
The deadline has passed for standard shipping and there's no option for expedited shipping. Get your LEGO elsewhere.
Macy's
Smash the order button by 5pm EST on December 20.
Madewell
Get the order in by 11:59pm EST on December 15.
Microsoft
You'll get free standard shipping and have it arrive on time if you order by December 14.
ModCloth
Orders have to be in by 11:59pm PST on December 16.
Neiman Marcus
Get the order placed by 12pm CST on December 14.
New Balance
The deadline is December 11.
Nike
Get the order in by 5pm EST on December 17.
Nordstrom
The deadline is 12pm EST on December 18.
The North Face
You'll get your goods on time and get free shipping if you order by December 14.
Old Navy
You're getting your package on time if you order by 11:59pm EST on December 18. That comes with free delivery and the package is expected to arrive by December 21.
Omaha Steaks
You'll get hooked up if your order is placed by December 11.
Patagonia
You had to have the order in by December 6.
Pottery Barn
Standard shipping will require your order by placed by 9pm PST on December 18.
Ralph Lauren
The deadline is 11:59pm EST on December 13.
REI Co-Op
Get that order in by December 20 at 9am PST.
Sam's Club
The deadline will be December 16.
Sears
The deadline is 11:59pm CST on December 16. Getting the order in by the deadline means you're also getting free shipping.
Shutterfly
Orders must be placed by December 17.
Sierra Trading Post
Standard and ground shipping deadlines are 11:59pm MST on December 18.
Target
Your deadline has passed. Check below.
T.J. Maxx
The deadline is 11:59pm EST on December 16.
Urban Outfitters
Place the order by 8am EST on December 18.
Verizon
You'll get free two-day shipping on lots of items, so that gives you until December 20 at 11:59pm EST to place your order.
Victoria's Secret
Order by 5pm EST on December 15.
Vistaprint
You have until 5pm EST on December 15.
Walmart
Order by December 17.
West Elm
Get that order in by December 19.
Williams-Sonoma
Your order has to be placed by December 20.
Zappos
Orders must be in by December 17. You'll get free standard shipping with the order.
Expedited and Same-Day Holiday Shipping Deadlines & Requirements
Abercrombie & Fitch
The fastest delivery option is next-day shipping, which costs $22. Order by December 21 at 2pm EST.
Amazon
Order by December 21 to get Prime free two-day shipping. Otherwise, you're paying for one-day shipping on the same day if you're not a Prime member.
Apple
The quickest option is paying for next-day shipping on December 21.
AT&T
The latest you can order and get things on time is before 5pm EST on December 19. That express shipping option will be free for some items and costs extra for others.
Banana Republic
Order by 3pm EST on December 20 to get two-day shipping or by 3pm EST on December 21 for one-day shipping.
Best Buy
You can order as late as 8pm local time on December 23 for items with free next-day delivery in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. You can also order by 5pm local time on December 24 when you choose the store pickup option.
Bloomingdale's
You can place that order by 5pm EST on December 20 and choose express shipping for $15 more than the standard rate.
Cabela's
Overnight Air Express is available for $23 when you order before 3pm EST on December 21.
Cole Haan
You can get UPS Overnight for $25, giving you until 1pm EST on December 21 to place that order.
Crate and Barrel
Order by December 21 at 3pm to get next-day delivery. Though, check what you're ordering. That's not available on all products.
Dell
The option is not available for all products, but you can get next-day delivery as late as 3pm on December 21.
Dick's Sporting Goods
You can order as late as December 20 with expedited shipping.
shopDisney
Orders placed by December 20 will arrive on-time with the Express option. There are extra charges involved.
Eddie Bauer
Get overnight shipping when you order by December 21 at 12pm EST. That'll cost you extra.
Express
You can order as late as December 21 and get overnight shipping. It'll run you an extra $21, though.
GameStop
One-day shipping is available until December 21. Extra fees will apply.
Gap
Expedited shipping is available until December 21 at 3pm EST.
Guess
Next-day shipping is available for $26.95 until December 21 at 2pm PST.
Guitar Center
A next-day option is available until December 21 before 5pm EST.
H&M
You can choose an expedited option for a fee until December 21 at 4pm EST.
The Home Depot
Express delivery is available for a fee until December 20. However, that's not available for all items. Check your cart.
J.Crew
You can order until 1pm EST on December 21 with its fastest delivery option.
JCPenney
Place that order by 12pm CST on December 21. It'll cost extra, though.
Kate Spade
Two-day shipping will get to you on-time if you order by December 20 at 8pm EST. Otherwise, you can do one-day shipping by 8pm EST on December 21.
Kmart
There's an expedited option if you order by 4pm CST on December 18. Last call will be on December 20 at 4pm CST. Both options will cost extra.
Kohl's
Order by 1pm CST on December 19 for two-day shipping and 1pm CST on December 20 for your last shot at getting your gifts on-time.
Macy's
Express shipping will do the trick if you order by 12pm EST on December 21. Otherwise, you can order by 10am local time on December 24 for same-day delivery in select areas.
Madewell
Your last chance is overnight shipping on orders placed by 1pm EST on December 21.
Microsoft
You can pay the express fees for an order made by December 20.
ModCloth
There's an express option for orders placed by 11:59pm PST on December 19. Otherwise, you're paying even more for the option on orders placed by 11:59pm PST on December 20.
Neiman Marcus
Order by December 22 at 12pm EST to take advantage of Neiman Marcus' next-business-day shipping option.
New Balance
Two-day shipping is available for $14.95 as late as December 18. Or for $24.95 you can do next-day air with orders placed by December 20.
Nike
Place your order in by 9pm EST on December 20. Or there's one last shot at getting your package in time if you order by December 21 at 1pm EST.
Nordstrom
Next-business-day shipping is available for orders placed by December 22 at 12pm EST.
The North Face
Order by December 16 at 3pm EST for the fastest delivery option.
Old Navy
Order before 3pm EST on December 20 for the expedited option. Otherwise, there's a last-chance delivery option with orders placed by 3pm EST on December 21.
Omaha Steaks
Get rush delivery for $39.99 on orders placed by 9am CST on December 21.
Patagonia
Next-day shipping will be available until December 21.
Pottery Barn
Next-day delivery will hook you up as long as the order is in by 6pm on December 21.
Ralph Lauren
Expedited options are available until 3pm EST on December 20. After that, your only option is next-day shipping for orders placed by 3pm EST on December 22.
REI Co-Op
Get the order in by 9am PST on December 20 for two-day shipping or 9am PST on December 21 for one-day shipping.
Sam's Club
There's an express option for a fee on orders placed by December 20.
Sears
Order by 4pm CST on December 18 for expedited shipping.
Shutterfly
There are shipping options available on December 18 and 20 after the standard shipping option expires on December 17.
Target
Order through December 22 for free two-day shipping. With a membership, you can get free same-day shipping on December 24.
T.J. Maxx
12:59pm EST on December 19 is last call for express shipping and expedited shipping is the same time on December 20.
Urban Outfitters
Your last chance for an on-time delivery will be December 20 at 8am EST.
Verizon
You can get overnight delivery (it'll cost you) if you order by December 21 at 11pm EST.
Victoria's Secret
Last call is on December 22 at 5pm for the shop's fastest shipping option.
Walmart
There's two-day shipping available until December 20 and next-day shipping on December 21.
West Elm
West Elm's fastest shipping method will mean you have to order by December 20.
Williams-Sonoma
Orders have to be in by December 21 with its fastest shipping option.
Zappos
There's a one-business-day shipping option for $25 per order until December 21.
