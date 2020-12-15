News Here's When You Need to Place Orders to Get a Delivery By Christmas Get it done in time.

Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock.com

You always fought your mom when she said you do everything at the last second. [Mom voice]: What should I expect? You were even late being born. Don't give her the satisfaction of knowing it, but she's right. Look at you, scouring the internet to find the absolute last moment you can order gifts for a loved one and other humans you're socially obligated to send a present. To help make sure no one else knows you've pushed it to the very last moment, we've pulled together the latest date many stores say they'll take an order and still get it to you by December 24 or 25. Each store is a little different, and they often have different deadlines based on your shipping option. The dates below are the dates that each company is citing, but you don't want to push it right to the deadline if you can help it. Shipping companies like UPS and FedEx are wildly busy, the US Postal Service has undergone changes that make it hard for it to do its job properly, and changes put in place everywhere due to COVID-19 might slow things down as well. Give yourself the best shot at getting things on time by ordering before the deadline.

Standard Holiday Shipping Deadlines & Requirements Details may change. Confirm the date with each store's site when ordering. Details may change. Confirm the date with each store's site when ordering. 6pm

You'll have to hit the $50 minimum or buy two items to get free shipping, but you can order through December 19. Abercrombie & Fitch

Two-day shipping is available through December 22. There's free standard shipping on orders of at least $75. Amazon

The standard shipping deadline will be December 15. Prime members always get free shipping. There's also one-day shipping available up through Christmas Eve. Apple

Free two-day shipping is available with most orders. There's also in-store pickup available the same day in "most metro areas."

Image courtesy of Apple

AT&T

If you're pushing it, you can wait until December 19 at 5 pm ET. There's free two-to-three-day shipping on most orders. Banana Republic

Order by December 20 on orders of at least $50 to get free delivery by December 24. Barnes & Noble

Place your order with standard shipping by December 16. It'll be free if your order crosses the $35 minimum. For a fee, you can wait until December 22. Best Buy

Best Buy says it will make the delivery by December 24 on most items if you order by December 21. Some items are available for same-day delivery if you order by 3 pm. Bloomingdale's

The standard shipping deadline is December 18. Bloomingdale's is also offering free shipping through that date. Brooks Brothers

Your suit is coming on time if you order by noon ET on December 15. There's also free standard shipping on all orders. Cabela's

Check out by December 15 to get your goods. You'll also get free shipping on orders of at least $50. Cole Haan

The standard shipping deadline has already passed. Members get free shipping. Crate and Barrel

The deadline for sure shipping by December 24 has passed. shopDisney

The deadline has passed for standard shipping. The site says orders placed after December 12 may not arrive in time for Christmas.

Eddie Bauer

The standard shipping deadline arrives on December 15. Outerwear orders are delivered for free. Express

Get your order in by December 14 to get it before Christmas. GameStop

The standard shipping deadline has passed. You can, however, get same-day delivery on some orders if there's a GameStop nearby. Gap

Spend $50 and order by December 20 to get your order by December 24. For $22, there are options for Priority shipping on orders made by December 22. Guitar Center

There are $10 two-day shipping and $20 one-day shipping options available. There are some restrictions on that, though. Home Depot

The shipping estimate at checkout suggests you should be sure to have that order placed by December 18. JCPenny

The standard shipping deadline lets you order until December 14. You can get same-day in-store pickup until 3 pm o December 24. Kohl's

You need that order in by December 16 on standard shipping and by December 21 at 1 pm CT for the two-day shipping option. Get free shipping on orders of at least $75.

August_0802/Shutterstock.com

L.L. Bean

You've got until December 19 at midnight ET to get that order placed. You'll get free shipping if your order hits the $50 minimum. Lowes

Get your lumber (or whatever) by December 18 at noon. There are also curbside pickup options after the deadline. Macy's

The standard shipping deadline arrives on December 18 at 11:59 pm ET. The alternative is December 21 at noon ET for express shipping. Though, select areas can place an order by 10 am local time on December 24 for same-day delivery. Microsoft

The site says it'll take orders through noon PT on December 23 with an option to still have it in your hands by December 24. Neiman Marcus

December 17 at 12 pm CT is your deadline, and you'll get free standard shipping on most orders. Nike

The standard shipping deadline is December 15 at 2pm PT. Nordstrom

The standard shipping deadline arrives on December 16 at 12 pm ET. The fastest option is available for orders placed by December 23 at 12 pm ET. That last one is going to cost you extra, though. Old Navy

The deadline for standard shipping hits on December 20. You'll land free shipping on orders of at least $50. Patagonia

You can wait all the way until December 21 at Patagonia. Orders of at least $49 will get you free shipping. Petco

Standard shipping will require your order to be placed by December 18. Though there are also one and two-day shipping options available. REI

Place that order by December 17 at 11:59 pm PT. Samsung

The standard deadline comes on December 19 to get your goods by December 25. Sephora

You'll get free shipping and get your goods on time if you order by December 14. The code "FREESHIP" will get you free shipping.

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com

Target

The standard shipping deadline arrives on December 21. You can get free two-day shipping on an order of at least $35. Urban Outfitters

Order by 8 am ET on December 18 for standard shipping. If you're ok paying a little extra, you can wait until December 20 at 8 am. Walmart

The shipping deadline comes on December 21. That shipping will be free if you hit the $35 order minimum.