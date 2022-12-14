This Is How Many Millions of Americans Plan to Travel for the Holidays This December

December is a holiday month. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or simply use the last month of the year for reflection, there are family gatherings, holiday parties, and festive feasts you're likely planning to attend. According to The Vacationer, 42.98% of Americans intend on traveling for a December holiday this year.

While that's 111 million people, it is actually fewer people compared to 2021. Last year, 47.31% of the population planned to travel for the holiday season. Maybe, the chaos of travel last year is dissuading some people from attempting to venture further than the ends of their driveways. But more likely, the ever-increasing cost of everything can be attributed to the change.

About 41% of American adults cite high inflation levels affecting their Christmas plans this year. More than 50% of Americans say that inflation is affecting their ability to give gifts this year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in the 12 months leading up to November 2022, the inflation rate is 7.1%. Between 2021, which had an overall 7% inflation rate, and 2022 historically high increased costs have affected everything from travel to food.

With those stats in mind, it isn't surprising that 41.77% of Americans plan to spend exactly $0 on travel related to the December holidays this year. A little more than 25% of Americans plan to spend $500 or less. That means just a little less than 33% of Americans plan to spend $500 or more on things like flights, hotels, tickets, and gas.

Whether you are planning on playing host, traveling far, or having a quiet home-bound holiday, you're likely feeling the rising costs of gifts, gas, and food a bit harder than usual. Despite that, I hope this holiday season brings you some magic.