Flight Attendants Share Their Top Holiday Travel Survival Tips

As we head into the final week of what could be the busiest holiday travel season ever, it's important to do a little prep work before you head to catch your flight. While the TSA has some great suggestions for getting presents safely on your plane, if you want to have a smooth trip overall trust the experts: flight attendants.

Flight attendants from the Transport Workers Union (TWU) are sharing some of their top tips for travelers to follow as they brace for another busy time in the skies. With possible delays and cancellations, weather disruptions and more—who could forget the Southwest Airlines meltdown of 2022?—flight attendants know the best thing to do when traveling is be prepared for the worst and hope it doesn't happen. Here are three of the best ways to do just that before you head to the airport.

First up, pack any necessities in your carry-on items. If you end up spending hours (or even days) delayed at the airport, you want to make sure you can easily access any medication, basic toiletry items like toothbrushes and contact solution to keep refreshed during longer waits. The TWU also suggests stashing an extra jacket or item to keep warm (from personal experience, we can share a cozy cardigan is a lifesaver that doubles as a blanket when trapped at a frigid gate or on a chilly flight).

Make sure to also stash some snacks before you go. If you are stuck on the runway, the TWU points out that flight attendants are unable to provide snacks until a flight is in the air. Protein bars are a great, filling option that are easy to transport and don't take up much space. And if you forget to grab from home, they are a common option in terminal shops. Make sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated—you can bring an empty one through security and fill it before your flight as well.

The TWU also suggest that travelers pack face masks and sanitizer for your flight. Since the mask mandate was lifted, airlines are no longer required to provide face masks to passengers. The last thing anyone wants is being seated next to someone who could be sick or making others ill, whether it be Covid-19 or a common cold or flu. It's not a bad idea to mask up since no one wants to spend Christmas morning sick. At the end of the day, holiday travel season or not, it's always best to be prepared and ready to roll with any delays or changes when traveling.