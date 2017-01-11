Revel In It, This Is the Thinnest You'll Be All Year

Time for some bad news. One Cornell University professor has conducted a study aimed at making sure you know that things aren't going to get any better than they are right now. The research published as a letter to the editor in The New England Journal of Medicine says that if you're at all like the Americans in this study, this week or next you'll be the skinniest you'll be all year.

Toward the end of October, most weights tend to start trending upward through Halloween's candy grazing, Thanksgiving's week-long glutton-a-thon, and the celebratory get-togethers of Hanukkah and Christmas, both centered around food. The weights in the study tended to peak right around New Year's Day.