Win a Cruise to Alaska with Holland America

Holland America Line has been sailing Alaska for 75 years and is celebrating the milestone by giving away 75 free cruises to the state.

"With this 75-year milestone, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and even longer than Alaska's been a state," Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, told Travel Pulse. "With our deep knowledge, it's no surprise that experts and outlets have named us the number one cruise line in Alaska. We've used those years to create perfectly crafted Alaska adventures that offer travelers preferred access, exclusive means of travel, and immersive experiences."

The 75 Alaska cruises the company is giving away are one of 12 different seven-day sailings, with the majority leaving from either Seattle or Vancouver. However, passengers will also be able to choose to start or end their trips in Whittier, Alaska. The trips will take place between the end of April through early October of this year.

Interested travelers can enter to win one of the trips for two, valued at $2,000, here until February 13 at 11:59 pm. The contest is open to US residents only, and doesn't include transportation to the cruise ship's departure spot.

All guests will have to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test within two days of sailing, according to the cruise line.