This New 28-Day Cruise Offers Immersive Views of the Arctic Circle

For 2024, Holland America Line is catering to people who want to expand their horizons of exploration. The cruise company announced on Wednesday that it will launch a 28-day Arctic Circle cruise that will stop in 12 Alaska ports, just in time for the Summer Solstice.

"We're excited to reveal details of our 2024 season including a new month-long Arctic Circle itinerary that is the most immersive we've ever offered in this region," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, in a statement. "With six ships serving Alaska and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and the Yukon, no one does Alaska better than Holland America Line."

The 28-day sailing will launch from Seattle and stop in places like Kodiak, Glacier Bay, Sitka, and College Fjord. Sailings start at just under $5,000 per person, and can go up to over $12,000 per person.

In addition to the month-long exploration, you can also take 14-day and seven-day sailings throughout Alaska. No matter the length of the cruise, you'll be able to see at least one glacier on every Holland America Line sailing through Alaska in 2024. You'll also be able to learn from an Alaska naturalist and local Huna Tlingit guides.

To explore all pricing options and itineraries, head to HollandAmerica.com.