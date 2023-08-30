This 28-Day Arctic Circle Cruise Will Follow the Route of a Famous Norse Explorer

Holland America Line's newest cruise will feature a 28-day itinerary, scheduled to stop in 15 ports in five different countries. The Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland & Iceland will be offered in June 2025, and will loosely follow the route of Norse explorer Erik the Red. The cruise will sail roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on June 29, 2025.

Stops on this sailing are planned to take place in the following order: Ålesund, Trondheim, Honningsvåg, and Tromsø, Norway; Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland; Akureyri and Isafjördur, Iceland; Nuuk, Sisimiut, Ilulissat, and Nanortalik, Greenland; Reykjavik, Iceland; Stornoway and Invergordon, Scotland; and Dover, England.

"We're taking this itinerary up to Norway's North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it's the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, in a statement.