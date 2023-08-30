This 28-Day Arctic Circle Cruise Will Follow the Route of a Famous Norse Explorer
There will be stops in 15 ports across five countries.
Holland America Line's newest cruise will feature a 28-day itinerary, scheduled to stop in 15 ports in five different countries. The Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland & Iceland will be offered in June 2025, and will loosely follow the route of Norse explorer Erik the Red. The cruise will sail roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on June 29, 2025.
Stops on this sailing are planned to take place in the following order: Ålesund, Trondheim, Honningsvåg, and Tromsø, Norway; Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland; Akureyri and Isafjördur, Iceland; Nuuk, Sisimiut, Ilulissat, and Nanortalik, Greenland; Reykjavik, Iceland; Stornoway and Invergordon, Scotland; and Dover, England.
"We're taking this itinerary up to Norway's North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it's the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, in a statement.
The Arctic Circle will be crossed multiple times throughout the month-long journey. The trip's inspiration, Erik Thorvaldsson, aka Erik the Red, was exiled from Iceland back in the year 982. Thorvaldsson's life spanned across Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, which the explorer is credited with settling. He's also the father to Leif Erikson, another iconic Norse explorer also known as Leif the Lucky—so expect this trip to be mired in as much history as it will be stunning natural landscapes.
If you book the voyage early, you can get some bonus upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. You can explore the booking options and pricing at Holland America Line's website.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.