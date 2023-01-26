A Cruise Line Just Launched This Epic 24-Day Trip Around Iceland & Greenland

Mark your calendars and start bundling up. Cruise line Holland America Line just announced its new cruises for 2024, and among them is a spectacular trip to take in the incredible natural beauty of Iceland and Greenland.

You'd better plan ahead, because you'll be gone for a while. Spanning across 24 days (or three weeks and a half, if you do the math), the newly announced cruise will depart on July 27, 2024 from Boston, and it will circumnavigate Iceland. The ship, dubbed Volendam, will also visit Greenland, Maine, and Canada's Nova Scotia, Labrador, and Newfoundland with 10 additional stops.

If you're looking for shorter cruises, Volendam has got your back for those as well. During the summer and the fall, the ship will offer multiple seven-day "Canada & New England Discovery" trips, and guests will be able to conveniently set sail over the weekend.

"A Canada and New England cruise has it all for travelers looking to stay closer to home but experience a taste of Europe, beautiful scenery, amazing food, natural beauty and incredible history," Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "Our expanded season allows travelers to explore the region from spring through autumn, including the popular fall foliage, and by offering longer cruises we can extend up to Greenland and Iceland for a truly unique vacation."

For more information and to reserve your spot on a cruise, you can visit the Holland America Line website.