This Cruise Line Is Giving Away BOGO Gift Cards so You Can Book Your Next Vacay

We're no stranger to the BOGO deal, but typically, we're more accustomed to the offer on Starbucks lattes or a cheeseburger. Now, Holland America Line is offering a similar promotion but on gift cards for your next cruise. A little different, huh?

Here's how it works, if you spend $250 or more on a gift card, you'll get another gift card with a 10% match, USA Today reports. Basically, they're giving you free money to book a vacation.

"A gift card is a wonderful way to give a memorable experience this holiday season to someone who loves to travel, whether they are already a fan of Holland America Line or have been wanting to try our brand," Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner said in a press release.

The offer kicks off Friday, December 2 and runs through December 13. You can purchase the gift cards directly on the cruise line's website. And while, obviously, you can keep the cash for yourself, you can also gift it to someone else.

The Holland American gift cards are good on bookings in 2022, 2023, and 2024. You can use them for your actual cruise purchase or on shore excursions, dining spa treatments, you name it. Here's a few stipulations: you must be a resident of the United States to qualify, and your gift card will expire on December 31, 2023—which just means you'll have to book any 2024 cruises in advance. There's also no limit on the number of gift cards you can purchase, so go wild.